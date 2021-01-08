FINRA Taps Ex-Obama Counsel, Latham Partner For Board

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Friday it has tapped two industry heavyweights for its board of governors, including an ex-Latham & Watkins LLP partner and former top Obama administration lawyer, as well as a former deputy director with the Federal Reserve. Kathryn Ruemmler, currently global head of regulatory affairs at Goldman Sachs, joins as an industry member and former Fed official Deborah Bailey will serve as a public member. Ruemmler was previously global chair of Latham's white collar defense and investigations practice after having served as White House counsel to President Barack Obama for three years. She also previously held senior positions within the...

