Advocates Call Forest Service Enviro Review Reform Illegal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- Over half a dozen environmental groups on Friday challenged a new U.S. Forest Service rule that allows some projects to avoid more extensive environmental review, saying the rule prevents public oversight of the vast majority of Southern Appalachian logging projects. Defenders of Wildlife, Chattooga Conservancy, Georgia ForestWatch, Wild Virginia and several other groups took the Trump administration to court over a new rule that allows larger logging projects to skip preparing an official environmental assessment. The groups say the Forest Service violated federal rulemaking law by ignoring data and cherry-picking favorable examples to determine projects below a certain size don't have...

