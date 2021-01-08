South Dakota Bar Won't Say If Pot Law Protects Lawyers

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- The South Dakota State Bar's ethics committee declined to weigh in on whether the state's constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana protects attorneys from disciplinary action if they represent pot clients, saying only that the committee believes it is unethical for them to do so. South Dakota voters approved measures legalizing marijuana for recreational and medical use at the ballot box in November, but earlier this month the committee told lawyers that advising the new businesses is unethical because they remain against federal law. The day after that opinion was issued, an unnamed lawyer asked the committee about a provision in Constitutional Amendment A,...

