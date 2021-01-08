What 2020's Largest Funds Say About State Of PE Industry

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- The largest private equity funds to close in 2020 show how the coronavirus pandemic cemented trends that have been taking shape in the industry for years, ranging from investors' continued focus on North American and European markets to fund managers' increasing need to include technology in their investment strategies. Just seven law firms served as counsel for the 10 largest private equity funds that closed last year, according to data provided by research firm Preqin. Similarly to 2019's top private equity funds list, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP dominated the list by advising on five of the top 10 largest funds....

