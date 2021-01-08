DuPont Dodges Ex-Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Delaware state court tossed a pregnancy bias lawsuit by a former E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co. logistics employee who asked to work remotely due to hypertension and mental health challenges, saying the company had correctly determined she couldn't do her job from home. In a ruling docketed Friday, Judge Francis J. Jones granted DuPont's motion for summary judgment Thursday, ruling that the company had followed proper procedure under state and federal disability law to see if it could accommodate Jeanine Obilor and had the right to lay her off when it found it could not. "Given that plaintiff's job...

