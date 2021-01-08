Justices Grant SG Time In Baltimore Climate Tort Argument

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will allow the acting solicitor general to argue in support of BP and other energy giants that the Fourth Circuit wrongly focused on a narrow procedural issue when it held climate change-related tort claims brought by Baltimore belong in state court. The federal government will get 10 minutes of time from energy giants including BP PLC, Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp. during the Jan. 19 oral arguments. Earlier Friday, the energy companies said in a reply brief that focusing only on that narrow procedural issue would force the parties to waste time and money...

