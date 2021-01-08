ITC Opens Probe On Cucumber, Squash Imports

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday announced an investigation into the effects of cucumber and squash imports on domestic producers, at the request of the Trump administration's top trade official. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Dec. 4 called on the ITC to monitor cucumber and squash trade, prompted by lawmakers' and farmers' complaints that American producers of perishable food products were being undermined by foreign competitors. The ITC inquiries will examine the recent effects of trade on domestic cucumber and squash production, with a particular focus on the impacts on growers in the American southeast, according to the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS