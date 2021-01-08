Iancu Condemns Capitol Riots In 'Strongest Possible Terms'

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu has become the latest Trump administration official to denounce Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, as the office said Friday that he condemns the violence in "the strongest possible terms." "Director Iancu has condemned the violence and anarchy of January 6, and the affront to our constitutional process, in the strongest possible terms," a USPTO spokesperson said in an email. In response to a question about whether Iancu would follow other administration officials who have resigned in protest, the spokesperson said the office had no comment....

