Top Fla. Dem Says Trump's Role In Riots Violated State Law

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- The Florida Senate's minority leader called Friday for the state attorney general to open a criminal investigation into whether President Donald Trump violated state law in regard to his role as a "catalyst for destruction" in spurring his supporters' siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Amid a growing number of calls for Trump to resign or be removed from office over his incendiary speech that preceded the outbreak of lawlessness and violence in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, the demands from Sen. Gary M. Farmer Jr., D-Lighthouse Point, raised another possible path for critics' efforts to hold the president accountable through the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS