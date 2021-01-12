Why This Chicago Firm Hired A Nonlawyer CEO

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- Sara O'Reilly, the first nonlawyer to hold the position of chief executive officer at Chicago law firm Horwood Marcus & Berk Chtd., likens her new role to that of an orchestra conductor. "I'm not going to touch the practice of law. From a CEO perspective, you let the musicians perfect the instruments," O'Reilly, a former Deloitte executive, told Law360 in an interview Tuesday. "They know how to do that. I'll help conduct the orchestra. I'm never going to get up in their grill about their approach, or what have you. That's not what I'm there for. I'm there to focus on...

