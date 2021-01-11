Allianz Becomes Insurer For Olympics Through 2028

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 1:18 PM GMT) -- Insurer Allianz SE said Monday it has taken over as insurance partner for the Olympic Games, but the German company said it would not be a sponsor for the delayed Tokyo event this summer. Allianz said it has signed a sponsorship deal until 2028 to cover the Olympics and the Paralympics. As part of the arrangement, the company will provide property and casualty insurance to the organizing committees of the games. It will also provide motor fleet cover. "Allianz and our 148,000 employees and 100,000 agents are excited to care and deliver for athletes, their families and their ambitions," Oliver Bäte, chief...

