HMRC Asked To Snoop On Over 18,000 Phone Records In 2019

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 5:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's tax authority made more than 18,000 requests to obtain the phone records of citizens from telecommunications companies in 2019 as authorities try and weed out fraud against the government's COVID-19 furlough scheme, a law firm said Monday. London-based law firm RPC said that HM Revenue and Customs made 18,464 requests for access to communications data including phone records and web-browsing histories to aid its criminal investigations in 2019, up slightly from 18,263 the year before. RPC said it collected the data from the most recent annual report of the Investigatory Powers Commissioner's Office, a government body that reviews the way in...

