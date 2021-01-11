SD Gov. Noem Confirms Role In Pot Legalization Challenge

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- South Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem confirmed on Friday that she was responsible for backing litigation to block the implementation of a ballot measure to legalize recreational cannabis, which passed with 54% of the vote. In an executive order, Noem revealed that she authorized the filing of the lawsuit in November challenging the validity of Amendment A, saying that the question was placed on the ballot in a manner that was "not proper and violated the procedures set forth" in the state constitution. The lawsuit's named plaintiffs were the sheriff of Pennington County, Kevin Thom, and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent...

