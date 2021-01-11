Squire Patton Puts 1st Black Woman On Global Board

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has appointed two new members to its 12-person global board, including a Washington, D.C.-based partner who is the first African-American woman to sit on the international firm's governance and policymaking panel, the firm said Monday. Alethia Nancoo, who also serves as co-chair of Squire Patton's Global Inclusion & Diversity Committee, moves onto the board with Ken Kurosu, managing partner of the firm's Tokyo office. They are replacing global board members Traci L. Martinez and Thomas P. Wilson, whose four-year terms recently concluded. Squire Patton Global Managing Partner Frederick Nance told Law360 in an interview that Nancoo's placement...

