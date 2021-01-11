MoFo Nabs Former DOJ Fraud Chief As DC-Based Partner

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- A decade-plus veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice, who spent the last four years in its securities-focused leadership, has just joined Morrison & Foerster as a partner. The BigLaw firm announced on Monday that Brian K. Kidd has become a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. A statement said that Kidd will be a part of Morrison & Foerster's investigations and white collar defense group. Kidd moved into this position, which he said began Jan. 4, after serving with the Department of Justice's securities and financial fraud unit. In the DOJ unit, rebranded the market integrity and major fraud unit...

