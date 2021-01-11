NYC Bar Calls For Removing Trump After Capitol Riot

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The New York City Bar Association called on the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government Monday to remove President Donald Trump from office after a riot of his supporters caused death and destruction in the U.S. Capitol last week. The association urged both Congress and members of the cabinet to strip Trump of his power — either through impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — to punish him for attempting to overturn the November election results and inciting the turmoil that shook the heart of the nation. "President Trump has betrayed his oath to...

