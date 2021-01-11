Justices Won't Disturb Minn. County's Frac Sand Ban

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a mining company's challenge to a Minnesota county's ban on mining sands that are exported to other states for fracking oil and gas wells, a prohibition previously upheld by a divided state Supreme Court. The nation's highest court declined to review the appeal without comment, after Minnesota Sands LLC asked the justices to reverse a 4-3 decision out of the Minnesota Supreme Court that said Winona County's 2016 frac sand mining ban didn't unconstitutionally interfere with interstate commerce or the mining company's property interests. Minnesota Sands said in a statement Monday it...

