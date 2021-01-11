NRC Says Nuke Waste Policy Can't Be Fought In Court

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says an industry group can't challenge its determination that power plant operators must seek federal approval to dump low-grade waste at alternative sites not previously approved, arguing nuclear regulatory decisions are the exclusive authority of the commission. The commission told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that because the Atomic Energy Act reserves nuclear licensing decisions exclusively for the commission, even in instances where states have agreed to take on some regulatory responsibilities, the Nuclear Energy Institute's challenge to a regulatory determination about waste dumping falls flat. Plus, the regulatory guidance in question, laid out in a 2019...

