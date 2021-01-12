Regulators Stress Senior Managers Role In Libor End Game

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 12:29 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority have urged the finance sector to be fully geared up for the retirement of the Libor interest rate benchmark, and reminded businesses that bosses handling the transition can expect closer regulatory scrutiny. The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate is being phased out by finance authorities after a string of market-rigging scandals made it necessary to create updated benchmarks for global financial markets. Businesses have just one year to stop relying on the benchmark. The Intercontinental Exchange Benchmark Administration, which is known as ICE and is Libor's administrator, plans to stop publishing all sterling Libor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS