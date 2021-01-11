Assistant US Atty And Perry Ellis VP Rejoin Holland & Knight

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- Two former Holland & Knight associates rejoined the firm's Miami office Monday, following separate stints at the U.S. Department of Justice and Perry Ellis International Inc. Cary Aronovitz moves over from his post as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, where he's worked the past six years. Prior to that role, he worked as an associate with Holland & Knight for three years. He'll be focusing on white collar issues including government investigations, corporate compliance, commercial litigation and class action defense. "Cary's experience, skill set and background will allow him to assist in a wide variety of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS