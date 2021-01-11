Ex-BNY Worker Says Views On LGBT Advocacy Got Her Fired

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- Investment banking giant BNY Mellon unlawfully axed one of its recruiters after she lodged a religious objection to participating in LGBT advocacy efforts and got assaulted at a hotel pool, the ex-worker has told a Pennsylvania federal court. Kristen Rupnik filed a complaint Friday claiming BNY Mellon violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing her when she took sick leave following the poolside attack and ran afoul of Title VII because her "conservative" Christian beliefs played a role in her termination. "Plaintiff explained that she was uncomfortable providing direct support of the LGBTQIA community, but she fully supported workplace...

