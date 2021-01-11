High Court Won't Hear Energy Co.'s Bid To Stop EEOC Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Vantage Energy's challenge to a Fifth Circuit ruling greenlighting a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission disability bias suit, unswayed by the claim that a fired rig worker hadn't complied with EEOC pre-suit requirements. The court denied Vantage's July petition for a writ of certiorari, which said David Poston had not timely lodged a formal bias charge with the EEOC within 300 days of his firing. He asserted that he was unlawfully fired after having a heart attack, but the company said the Fifth Circuit erred in reviving the case because Poston's EEOC intake...

