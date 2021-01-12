Senate Flip Could Turbocharge Cannabis Deal-Making

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- The Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate injected fresh optimism into a cannabis industry already riding high on expansion hopes, and attorneys and fund managers are girding for a fresh class of investors who could supercharge deal-making and consolidation ahead of possible legalization. The new political landscape sets the stage for big-ticket mergers and acquisitions as multistate operators potentially look to build out as acquisition targets for corporate giants. Some industry veterans could also be ready to cash in their chips, and the entry of new lenders could usher in a new era of leveraged buyouts in cannabis, industry insiders say....

