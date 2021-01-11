EPA Eases Inspections For Large Oil & Gas Storage Tanks

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday finalized new amendments to its rules governing inspections for large oil and gas liquid storage tanks, saying the changes would cut down on industry costs and reduce emissions in the process. The finalized amendments announced by the agency would allow owners and operators of large tanks known as volatile organic liquid storage vessels to conduct in-person inspections of the tanks without emptying or degassing them, according to the EPA. By allowing that easier inspection method, the agency said the oil and gas industry will save as much as $1.1 million a year and lighten...

