How SEC Can Address 'Inherent Dilemma' Of Its Mandate

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:31 PM EST) -- In her Dec. 10, thought-provoking remarks to the Federalist Society, Commissioner Hester Peirce of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission laid out a dilemma. A prudent regulator must contend with "the inherent conflict between government power and personal liberty," she said. To protect the people, a regulator must tack on more mandates and constrain the personal choice of those whom it protects. How can an administrative agency protect people and their liberty? I will suggest three ways that the SEC might reconcile the liberty interests of market participants with its responsibility to protect investors. We must first appreciate the intractability of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS