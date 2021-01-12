Stanford Legal Ethics Heavyweight Deborah Rhode Dead At 68

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Stanford Law School professor Deborah Rhode, a legal ethicist and advocate for women's rights and access to justice, has died, the law school confirmed. She was 68. Rhode, a staunch critic of the American legal establishment, was found dead in her home on Friday, according to fellow Stanford Law professor Hank Greely, who announced her death on Twitter on Saturday. The law school could not be immediately reached for comment on the cause of death. "She was a steadfast mentor and friend, a trailblazer for women in legal academia, a soldier for justice and ethical practice," Ariela Gross, a professor at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS