NY State Legislator Asks Appellate Division To Disbar Giuliani

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman said Monday that he is asking the state's Appellate Division to disbar Rudy Giuliani after he incited a pro-Trump crowd to commit violence shortly before a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Hoylman, a Democrat who chairs the state Senate Judiciary Committee, said he wants to strip the ability to practice law in the state from Giuliani for "participating in a scheme to essentially overthrow our government." "Rudolph Giuliani was complicit in a violent coup attempt," Hoylman told Law360. Speaking alongside President Donald Trump at a Jan. 6 rally near the White House, Giuliani...

