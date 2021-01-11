Facebook Names 1st VP Of Civil Rights

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Facebook on Monday said it has tapped a former White House and U.S. Department of Justice attorney to establish and oversee its new civil rights organization, acting on a recommendation made to the social media giant last year by an audit committee. Roy Austin Jr., who most recently was a partner at Harris Wiltshire & Grannis LLP specializing in criminal defense and civil rights law, on Jan. 19 will step into the roles of vice president of civil rights and deputy general counsel based in Washington, D.C. "I am excited to join Facebook at this moment when there is a national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS