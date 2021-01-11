EPA's Science Rule Implemented Too Soon, Advocates Say

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- Environmental advocates on Monday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its recent rule intended to make it more difficult to use scientific studies that rely on confidential research in certain rulemakings, arguing the rule is procedurally flawed and went into effect too quickly. The Environmental Defense Fund and others filed a complaint in Montana federal court saying the rule should be blocked. They also said in a separate motion that the EPA's move to implement the change without waiting the customary 30 days was out of a "desire to tie the hands" of the Biden administration, arguing that the court...

