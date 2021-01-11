DOL Atty Fired After Claiming Trump Tie Quashed Oracle Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia has fired a top DOL litigator who claimed the agency decided not to pursue its $400 million pay bias case against tech giant Oracle because the company is led by an ally of President Donald Trump, the litigator's whistleblower attorney said Monday. Katz Marshall & Banks LLP partner Alexis Ronickher, who represents former DOL litigator Janet Herold, told Law360 that Scalia ordered Herold's termination last week, effective Monday. "He took this action despite the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's ongoing investigation into the legality of the reassignment that led to the removal and in...

