McNees Launches New PR Agency In Pennsylvania

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC launched a new public relations agency to help further support its clients and expand its professional service offerings, the firm has said. Pennsylvania-based McNees Wallace said Monday that Apollo Communications will be headed by ex-journalist and public relations veteran Brett Marcy to provide its clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland a variety of services ranging from crisis management, media relations, content marketing and brand development. "Apollo Communications is a solution-focused, results-driven firm," Marcy said in a statement. "We develop innovative strategies to help our clients meet their goals." Before joining Apollo, Marcy served as health care...

