H. Laddie Montague, Pa. Class Action Pioneer, Retires

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- H. Laddie Montague Jr., a veteran Philadelphia attorney considered an influential figure in the development of class action litigation, announced his retirement from Berger Montague on Tuesday. Montague has stepped down from his leadership position with Berger Montague but will remain a member of the executive committee as of counsel attorney and chair emeritus. He will attend management meetings, Montague told Law360, and he will help other attorneys when they ask, but that will be the extent of his role at the firm. "I'll still be around, I'm just not an employee anymore," Montague said. "Most of the cases I've been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS