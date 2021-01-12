Pfizer Sues Over Generic For Arthritis Drug Xeljanz

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has asked a Delaware federal court to block generic-drug maker Aurobindo Pharma from moving ahead with plans to sell a generic version of arthritis drug Xeljanz that Pfizer says would infringe two patents it owns. Pfizer Inc. and three subsidiaries allege in the Monday filing that the Indian pharmaceutical maker is violating two patents for Xeljanz — a drug approved in 2012 that was designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis — that don't expire for another two to four years. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. can't proceed with its abbreviated new drug application to market a...

