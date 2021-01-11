Calif. Sees Highest Bar Exam Pass Score In Over A Decade

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 11:30 PM EST) -- More than 60% of test-takers passed California's October bar exam, the highest pass rate in 12 years, after the Golden State lowered the score required to pass the exam and — in response to COVID-19 — delayed the test and administered it online for the first time. According to the State Bar of California, about 60.7% of applicants, or 5,292 individuals, passed the exam. It's the best passing rate the state has seen since 2008, the bar said in a Friday announcement. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1610420467971'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='467px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src...

