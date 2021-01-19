3 Wage And Hour Issues Employers Are Watching Under Biden

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- This is the second of a two-part series looking at what wage and hour attorneys representing workers and management would like to see from the Biden administration. The first feature looked at those who advocate on behalf of workers, and today's focuses on those who represent employers. Employers are bracing themselves for a wave of policy actions on the wage and hour front after Joe Biden takes office, with the president-elect widely expected to set about dismantling much of President Donald Trump's employer-friendly legacy around worker pay issues. Biden has already named Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his choice to head the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS