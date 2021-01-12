EU Rejects German Rating Firm's Appeal On Compliance Fine

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Europe's finance regulators have rejected an appeal by Scope Ratings GmbH against a decision by the markets watchdog to fine the German ratings agency €640,000 ($772,000) for alleged failings in the methods it used for assessing covered bonds. An appeals board has said it is backing a decision by ESMA to penalize a German ratings agency for breaching a regulation. (iStock) The board of appeal of the European Supervisory Authorities said on Monday that it is backing a June decision by the European Securities and Markets Authority to fine and hand a public notice to Scope for breaching the bloc's Credit Rating...

