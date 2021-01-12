Intercept Pharma Brings On Immunomedics GC As Top Atty

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- The top lawyer at the drug development firm Immunomedics has left for a general counsel spot at liver disease-focused Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. following Immunomedics' $21 billion sale to Gilead Sciences last year. Intercept announced on Monday it was hiring Jared M. Freedberg, who spent two years as general counsel at Immunomedics, a New Jersey-based company that is developing treatments for multiple types of cancers. In addition to serving as the company's new top lawyer, Freedberg will double as its secretary. "I am thrilled to be joining Intercept because of the company's unique focus on helping patients with challenging liver diseases that...

