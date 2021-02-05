Legal Industry Continues Recovery, Adding 4,800 Jobs

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- The legal industry added 4,800 jobs in January, opening 2021 by continuing its steady recovery from the initial hit it felt last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The positive numbers came as the economy added 49,000 jobs and saw the unemployment rate drop to 6.3%, while professional service industries like hospitality, retail and transportation continued to report losses. BLS also reported that 406,000 people left the civilian labor force entirely between December and January. Professional and business services, which includes legal services, reported the most substantial...

