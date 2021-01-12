Fed Governor Says Some AI Too Complex, Could Cause Bias

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence is growing in popularity among financial institutions, based in part on its potential to increase security and prevent fraud, but certain applications lack transparency into their reliability and could spur racial bias, a Federal Reserve governor warned on Tuesday. Speaking at the AI Academic Symposium hosted by the Fed's board, Governor Lael Brainard noted that some machine-learning models are so complex that they offer limited or no insight into how they actually work, which could lead to potentially "erratic" behavior or perpetuate racial bias in credit, hiring and health care decisions. "As banks contemplate using these tools, they should...

