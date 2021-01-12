Diversity Among Legal Tech Founders Up Since 2018

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Women now comprise 14.5% of U.S. legal technology company founders, up from 13.8% in early 2018, and the number of founders of color jumped from 26.5% to 31.6% during that time, according to data released Monday. The number of Black founders in legal tech increased from 2.3% to 3.3% since 2018, as did the number of Latino founders, from 3.1% to 4.3%, according to the report from Kristen Sonday, the co-founder and chief operating officer of legal tech startup Paladin. Despite the uptick in percentages, the overall number of female founders in legal tech declined from 66 to 57, and the...

