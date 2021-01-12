Gay Prof Says Christian Univ. Rejected Tenure Bid Due To Bias

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- A part-time nursing professor has slapped a private Christian university with a lawsuit in Washington state court, claiming the school violated Seattle law by refusing to consider him for a tenure-track position because he is gay. Jéaux Rinedahl's Monday complaint against Seattle Pacific University says the Methodist-affiliated school ran afoul of both Washington state and Emerald City law when it passed over his push for a permanent job. Rinedahl, who teaches undergraduates in the school's nursing program, applied for a permanent faculty position in May, he says. But after Rinedahl submitted his application, SPU's assistant dean for nursing — who hired...

