Top Dem Says Senate Banking Agenda To Put Workers First

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee's top Democrat said Tuesday he'll prioritize workers over Wall Street as the next chairman of the powerful panel, pledging to pursue an ambitious progressive policy agenda that includes providing more coronavirus aid, installing more "pro-consumer" agency heads and expanding banking system access. In a call with reporters, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, laid out his vision for a more populist, more active Senate Banking Committee, which he is set to chair now that Democrats are poised for a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate following their victories in last week's Georgia runoff elections. Faulting Senate Republicans for being...

