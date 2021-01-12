Former State Department Lawyer Joins Jenner & Block

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- U.S. State Department veteran Rachel Alpert is moving to Jenner & Block LLP, the firm announced Tuesday, advising clients on issues related to international trade, sanctions, export controls and human rights. Alpert, who comes most recently from Latham & Watkins LLP following a seven-year stint at the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser, said in an interview she was "thrilled" to join Jenner & Block's Washington, D.C., office. "They do really interesting and exciting work that has significant global impact," she said. Alpert's time at the State Department featured work on some of the most high-profile diplomatic imbroglios in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS