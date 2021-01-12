Patent Grants Down 1%, But Filings Up 5% Amid Pandemic

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The number of patents granted last year by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office dipped from 2019's all-time high, but IBM held onto its top spot as the U.S. patent leader for the 28th year in a row, according to a Tuesday report. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdowns weighed heavily on the latest annual report from the research firm IFI Claims Patent Services, which nonetheless reported that the work of inventors over the past year did not evidence the same grinding halt that hit restaurants, hotels and city budgets around the country. In fact, the number of patent...

