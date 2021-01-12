US Trustee Says Mallinckrodt Fee Deals Still Defective

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday to reject Mallinckrodt's pre-petition proposed fee agreements with its restructuring professionals, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Gilbert LLP, arguing that the drugmaker hasn't fixed the deficiencies that caused the judge to reject its previous fee request. In a 15-page objection, the Office of the U.S. Trustee argued that the court can't determine at this stage of the bankruptcy whether three separate ad hoc creditor groups' fees and expenses are reasonable, and therefore the judge should deny Mallinckrodt's request for the authority to assume their pre-petition reimbursement agreements....

