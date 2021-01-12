Baker McKenzie-Led Online Luxury Retailer Floats $266M IPO

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- The parent company for online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa said Tuesday that it is aiming to raise at least $266 million in a U.S. initial public offering guided by Baker McKenzie. MYT Netherlands Parent BV, of which Mytheresa Group GmbH is a subsidiary, said in its regulatory filings that it's launching the offering to raise money for a transaction related to a restructuring connected to Neiman Marcus' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The online retailer's IPO float comes as the e-commerce industry has seen a boom in activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Led by Baker McKenzie and the firm's Amsterdam office, MYT...

