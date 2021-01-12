Farmers, Importers Clash Over Potential Blueberry Tariffs

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- During a 10-hour hearing Tuesday, senior U.S. International Trade Commission officials heard arguments over potential blueberry tariffs in one of a number of investigations launched amid a surge in perishable food imports last year. Announced in September, the safeguard investigation covers fresh, chilled and frozen blueberries of both cultivated and wild varieties. Tuesday's hearing allowed U.S. farmers, led by the American Blueberry Growers Alliance, to reiterate their concerns over a rising tide of foreign competition, countered by voices from international growing operations and other countries. "Can an industry be said to be harmed if it's still profitable and growing?" ITC Commissioner...

