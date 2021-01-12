Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly Cops' Gender Bias Suit Trimmed But Not Tossed

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- A federal judge has ruled that Philadelphia must face the bulk of a lawsuit brought by female police officers who say they faced sexual harassment on the job, ruling that their suit alleges misconduct serious enough to keep their claims in court.

In a 68-page ruling Monday that addressed three June motions to dismiss by the city and various members of the police department named in the suit, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston found Audra McCowan and Jennifer Allen could proceed with claims under federal civil rights laws as well as the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"At this stage, having considered...

