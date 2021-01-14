EEOC 'Official Time' Rule Gets Thumbs-Up From White House

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's rule limiting federal-sector labor officials' on-the-job union activity has earned the White House's stamp of approval, clearing the way for it to be published just over a week after it was approved by the commission's Republican majority. The final version of the rule — which the commission advanced in a 3-2 party-line vote Jan. 7 — was posted by the EEOC on its website Wednesday, shortly after it had been cleared by the White House's Office of Management and Budget for publication in the Federal Register. It will take effect 30 days after its imminent publication....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS