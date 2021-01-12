Former EPA Water Chief Joins Troutman Pepper

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Troutman Pepper has snagged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator for the Office of Water to join the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., environment and natural resources practice, just days before the end of the Trump administration. David Ross joined the firm Monday, bringing with him two decades of environmental law experience, including seven years in the public sector at the EPA as well as in state government in Wisconsin and Wyoming. Ross, who took on the job heading up the EPA's water office three years ago, recognized in an interview with Law360 on Tuesday that his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS